Fire Damages Award-Winning Matunuck Oyster Bar in Rhode Island

A massive fire hit Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown, Rhode Island early Tuesday morning. The fire ripped through the popular restaurant - a recent USA TODAY Restaurant of the Year winner - starting around 3:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the Succotash Road restaurant covered in smoke and flames. Union Fire District Chief Steve Pinch told WPRI that strong winds made it harder to fight at first, but crews got the fire under control. "We look forward to seeing them rebuild and be back in business as soon as possible," Pinch said.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. State fire officials are still looking into what caused it, while building experts check if the structure can be saved.

The fire couldn't have come at a worse time for the farm-to-table seafood restaurant, which was getting ready for spring. Perry Raso started the business from nothing, first with an oyster farm in 2002 before opening the restaurant in 2009.

In Potter Pond, the restaurant's huge seven-acre farm produces 16 million oysters each year, feeding both its own kitchen and other Rhode Island restaurants.

Before USA TODAY picked it as one of 2025's best restaurants, the place won Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence - something only 1,500 restaurants worldwide have earned.

The fire has really hit South Kingstown's community hard. The restaurant isn't just a local employer - it brings in lots of tourists during busy seasons.