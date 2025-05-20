Luke Combs Announces 2026 Tour, Hints at New Music and Upcoming Album

Luke Combs is officially back in the studio and gearing up for a massive 2026 headlining tour, thrilling fans with updates on his next chapter. The country star took to social media to share the news, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “I've been spending the last couple of weeks working on what my next record looks like and as it begins to take shape I can honestly say I've never felt better about one at this stage. It's early on, but I really do think it could wind up being the best record I've ever made.”

In a humorous TikTok video he shared on Instagram titled “get ready with me”, Combs offered fans a glimpse of his recording process, teasing an “Easter egg” about the new music. He added, “Little life update for y'all. I will be doing a headline tour next year, and I am actively working on new music. There also may or may not be an Easter egg regarding new music in this video that will one day make sense.”

While the full tracklist and tour dates remain under wraps, Combs confirmed the album is in progress and that some unreleased tracks may make the final cut. The cryptic hints of his posts have left fans speculating about hidden track titles and a change in artistic direction.

In addition to the new album and tour, Combs will appear at several major festival events throughout 2025, including Boots in the Park in Albuquerque, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, and Jazz Aspen Snowmass.

Fans were ecstatic in the comments with an overwhelmingly positive response to his social media account. Combs also made sure to give a shout-out to his fan base for their incredible lack of support while he took personal time off, mainly to be with his wife, Nicole Hocking, and their two kids.