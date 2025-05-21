Brooks & Dunn Grab Top Prize at ACM Awards, Eye First New Album in Nearly 20 Years

Brooks & Dunn are in a great position heading into 2025, thanks to the successful Reboot II and recent awards clean sweep. The country music legends won awards for Drug of the Year for ACM Awards - extending their total award nominations to 31 - and Vocal Duo of the Year for CMA Awards, their first since 2006. That momentum has started a conversation about making new music, and both Brooks and Dunn seem enthusiastic to return to the studio.

Kix Brooks added that their new management, now at Sony Nashville, opened up many different avenues for recording. “We're kicking along. We're working on it, we're pushing that row,” Brooks told Billboard. “We've got a label that we had a really great meeting with. They can't make us make a record, but they would love to see us do it. They don't want to put out a record that's not a great record.”

Their most recent project, Reboot II, featured high-profile collaborations with Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Megan Moroney, offering a fresh spin on their classic hits. “The premise of the project was ‘No rules,'” said Brooks. “For this one, we purposely loosened the screws and turned ‘em loose to do whatever they wanted. We actually went way off the rails, in a good way.”

While the duo has not released new original material since 2007's Cowboy Town, they remain cautious but optimistic. Dunn pointed out that quality is paramount and that they still have "the juice" to do a strong new album.