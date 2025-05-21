Nashville Singer Lauren Watkins Gets Ready for Grand Ole Opry Debut, New Single Drop

Rising country music artist Lauren Watkins is set to fulfill a lifelong dream when she makes her Grand Ole Opry debut on June 20. The milestone moment was announced on May 17 during a concert in Indianapolis by fellow country performer Zach Top, who surprised the audience by saying, "Before you go anywhere, we've got something very special to announce tonight. Miss Lauren Watkins is gonna be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on June 20… you're gonna kill it."

Watkins, a Nashville native, shared her heartfelt reaction on social media shortly after the reveal: "I've been waiting a long time for this exact moment, and it couldn't have been more special." She later added, "Playing the Grand Ole Opry has been at the top of my bucket list for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Nashville, I first went as a kid. To this day, I still have the same feeling of respect and awe as when I first sat in the crowd and listened to the music. It's one of those things I don't know if I'll ever feel 'worthy' of doing, but I am so proud to have the invite and I can't wait to step into that circle."

Known for her authentic storytelling and deep reverence for country music, Watkins is continuing her ascent in the industry. Her debut album, The Heartbroken Record, released in 2024, includes standout tracks like "Gatlinburg" and "Settling Things," and was named one of the year's best country albums by Stereogum. She followed it with "Lose My Cool" in April 2025 and will drop her new single "I'll Get Through It" on May 30, co-written with Brett and Brad Warren and produced by Will Bundy.

Currently supporting Zach Top on the Cold Beer and Country Music Tour, Watkins will join Riley Green this summer and Lainey Wilson this fall, with a special hometown stop in Nashville highlighting her continued rise.