North Shore Chicken Restaurant to Bring Signature Sandwiches to Boston Calling

A North Shore eatery is set to bring its signature Southern-style chicken to Boston Calling with a few twists.

"It's what everybody wants. Everybody wants fried chicken," said Flip the Bird's co-owner Victoria Farnsworth in an interview with CBS News Boston. "We make everything from scratch to order at our locations, and you cannot do that during a festival. People wanna hurry up, get their food, eat it, enjoy, and get back to the stage and watch the music."

Flip the Bird's menu might be small, but it doesn't sacrifice flavor. Farnsworth and her fellow co-owner, Anthony Marino, said they're ready to serve Boston Calling festivalgoers with flair.

"It starts with the chicken," Farnsworth confirmed. "It has to be young, premium, never-frozen chicken. We bread and fry it to order, so it's not sitting under a heat lamp, and our breading is homemade. It's actually a recipe Anthony came up with himself. It's always crispy."

Marino confirmed that Flip the Bird will be breading and frying the establishment's finger-licking chicken on site. The co-owners confirmed they're preparing to make approximately 2,000 sandwiches per day.

Customers can expect three versions of Flip the Bird's "OG" chicken sandwich for sale, plus something extra on the side.

"We're gonna do our Nashville-dusted chips, too, for the festival," Farnsworth confirmed with CBS News Boston. "A lot of other places are doing french fries. Let them do that. We'll do our chips. Our chips have a good buzz around them. People really enjoy them."