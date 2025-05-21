Eric Kripke on ‘The Boys’ Season 5: ‘No Guarantee of Who’s Gonna Survive’

Hold onto your capes, because The Boys is gearing up for a final season that's set to be as explosive as a Vought PR scandal. After all, the show is not afraid to shock its audience. Showrunner Eric Kripke also issued a chilling warning: “There’s no guarantee who’s gonna survive.” In other words, your favorite characters might not make it out alive.

What is the Plot of The Boys?

The Boys is a satirical superhero drama series based on the comic book of the same name. The show follows a team of vigilantes as they fight superpowered individuals called “Supes,” who abuse their powers. The Supes work for a powerful company, Vought International, who make sure they are seen by the general public as heroes even if they are corrupt and self-serving.

The vigilantes are led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who recruited Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) after A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), a speedster, ran over and killed his girlfriend. The supes, on the other hand, have Homelander (Antony Starr) as their leader.

The final season will be the showdown between Butcher and Homelander.

Who Will Die in Season 5?

During Prime Experience, Kripke, Starr, Quaid, and the rest of the cast discussed with Deadline (via MovieWeb) the final season. Quaid said, “Every time it’s the same reaction. ‘No! Who do I have to murder!?’ And that’s a good sign. You don’t want the opposite, where they’re like, 'Oh thank God.’”

Kripke teased the fans, “There will probably be lots of deaths. There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.”

Nathan Mitchell, who plays another Supe, Black Noir, said, “There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have on your bingo card.”

Aside from the Butcher-Homelander showdown, other side-plots that fans can expect to wrap up in the final season include Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie’s romance, A-Train's redemption, and Mother’s Milk’s (Laz Alonso) struggle to win back his daughter.

Starr also acknowledged the hate from the previous season. He explained, “I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion. One piece of the accordion is going out, and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So, it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.”