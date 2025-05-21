Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 23-May 25

Boston promises a lively Memorial Day weekend brimming with music, culture, and community. Prominent events include Boston Calling, the powerful Memorial Day Flag Garden tribute at Boston Common, and La Pause Café at the French Library. There's so much going on in Boston with ways to celebrate and engage with others, including several live concerts and opportunities for remembrance.

Boston Calling Music Festival

Boston Calling Music Festival When: Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 1 to 10 p.m.

Friday, May 23 through Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 1 to 10 p.m. Where: Harvard Athletic Complex, 65 N. Harvard St., Boston

Harvard Athletic Complex, 65 N. Harvard St., Boston Cost: Ticket options include: 3-Day General Admission $361, 3-Day GA+ $545, 3-Day VIP $920, 3-Day Platinum $2,899, 2-Day GA $344, 1-Day GA $178, 1-Day GA+ $315, 1-Day VIP $474, 1-Day Platinum $1,399

Boston Calling Music Festival, Boston's largest music festival, is back at the Harvard Athletic Complex with headliners Luke Combs, Fall Out Boy, and the Dave Matthews Band. The festival features a variety of performers on various stages alongside some unusual attractions, including a 100-foot Ferris wheel, art installations, and more than 30 food vendors. You can purchase a variety of general admission and VIP tickets, and children 10 and under may accompany a ticketed adult for free. With past peak-day attendance reaching 40,000, Boston Calling promises a lively mix of music, food, and fun over the Memorial Day weekend.

2025 Home Base Memorial Day Flag Garden

2025 Home Base Memorial Day Flag Garden When: Wednesday, May 21 through Monday, May 26, 2025

Wednesday, May 21 through Monday, May 26, 2025 Where: Boston Common, Soldiers and Sailors Monument, 139 Tremont St., Boston

Boston Common, Soldiers and Sailors Monument, 139 Tremont St., Boston Cost: Free (donations and sponsorships appreciated)

Boston Common transforms into a poignant tribute each Memorial Day, with over 37,000 American flags planted around the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Each flag represents a Massachusetts service member who has died in service since the Revolutionary War. Organized by Home Base and the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, the display includes a solemn name-reading ceremony honoring those lost since 9/11. The sea of flags offers a powerful visual reminder of individual sacrifices and the enduring cost of freedom.

La Pause Café

La Pause Café When: Friday, May 23, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday, May 23, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. Where: French Library, 53 Marlborough St., Boston

French Library, 53 Marlborough St., Boston Cost: Free

La Pause Café offers a welcoming space to practice your French, meet new people, and enjoy lively conversation over complimentary coffee and tea. Open to all skill levels, this drop-in event encourages beginners and advanced speakers alike to engage and improve in a relaxed setting. Registration is required.

Other Events

Boston buzzes this weekend with shopping, sports, and nightlife. Browse local vendors at the Seaport Summer Market, catch the Red Sox battling the Orioles at Fenway Park, or dance the night away with Slander at Big Night Live. There's something for every pace and style across the city: