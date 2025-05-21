Viral Social Media Trend Causes Candy Shortage in Boston, Across the Globe

Backstage Country
Sweden's bright, pillow-like gummy candies have overtaken the internet. They've gone so viral on social media that they've caused a global candy shortage and created a new market for IRL candy shops, including those in Boston.

The craze began with one TikToker's video that showed a woman's Swedish candy haul from New York City candy shop BonBon. That video put Swedish candy at the top of mind among U.S. audiences.

From this point, Swedish candytok blew up, creating demand in the market for the treats. In 2025 alone, two shops carrying Swedish candy have opened in Boston, lil sweet treat on Newbury Street and Madeleine's Candy Shop in the South End.

According to a Boston.com report, Maria Stolt, who owns Hull's Nantasket Sweets by Swedes, said that candy for Swedes is "like ice cream for New Englanders." 

It's “built into our culture,” said Anna Sandell, a 35-year-old who grew up between Sweden and the United States. The average Swede eats 35 pounds of candy a year, approximately triple the amount of the average American. The Swedes also have a term for the tradition of indulging in sweets on Saturdays: Lördagsgodis.

