Viral Social Media Trend Causes Candy Shortage in Boston, Across the Globe

Sweden's bright, pillow-like gummy candies have overtaken the internet. They've gone so viral on social media that they've caused a global candy shortage and created a new market for IRL candy shops, including those in Boston.

The craze began with one TikToker's video that showed a woman's Swedish candy haul from New York City candy shop BonBon. That video put Swedish candy at the top of mind among U.S. audiences.

From this point, Swedish candytok blew up, creating demand in the market for the treats. In 2025 alone, two shops carrying Swedish candy have opened in Boston, lil sweet treat on Newbury Street and Madeleine's Candy Shop in the South End.

According to a Boston.com report, Maria Stolt, who owns Hull's Nantasket Sweets by Swedes, said that candy for Swedes is "like ice cream for New Englanders."