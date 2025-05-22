Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Massachusetts Rolls Out Independence 250th Anniversary License Plate for 2026

Next spring, Massachusetts will release a special license plate celebrating 250 years since America gained independence from Britain. The eye-catching design features “1776” surrounded by 13 stars on a dark…

Tim Staskiewicz
250th Anniversary License Plate Massachusetts

Photo: Massachusetts Department of Transportation

Next spring, Massachusetts will release a special license plate celebrating 250 years since America gained independence from Britain. The eye-catching design features "1776" surrounded by 13 stars on a dark blue background, with a price tag of $100.

"Having this specialty plate allows vehicle owners to proudly display their connection to Massachusetts' legacy," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll in a statement.

The fee breaks down into two parts - $60 for regular registration and $40 for the special design. Money from these plates helps fund history education for students, historic site preservation, tourism efforts, and local celebrations for the anniversary.

You can easily order one through Mass.Gov/myRMV. The plate features "250 Years of Independence" and honors Massachusetts' role as one of the original 13 states that created America.

The new design joins the state's collection of special plates. Massachusetts made history in 1903 when it created the first license plate system in the country.

While other plates have supported conservation and veterans' causes, this is the first one celebrating America's independence. State officials picked May 2025 for the release, giving drivers enough time to get one before the celebration year.

The state expects these plates to be popular on roads across Massachusetts. They kept the familiar blue background but added historical elements that showcase America's story.

As we approach 2026, these rolling pieces of history will showcase Massachusetts' important part in forming our nation. The clean but powerful design blends historical and modern elements, making it noticeable on the road while remembering our past.

Massachusettstravel
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
Related Stories
MBTA Warns of Upcoming Service Disruptions on Major MBTA Lines
Local NewsMBTA Warns of Upcoming Service Disruptions on Major MBTA LinesMichael Vyskocil
Attending Boston Calling This Weekend? Here’s Where to Go for Late-Night Bites and Drinks
Local NewsAttending Boston Calling This Weekend? Here’s Where to Go for Late-Night Bites and DrinksMichael Vyskocil
Fireworks over Boston skyline, reflections on Charles River
Local NewsPerformers Announced for July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks CelebrationMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect