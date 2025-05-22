Massachusetts Rolls Out Independence 250th Anniversary License Plate for 2026

Next spring, Massachusetts will release a special license plate celebrating 250 years since America gained independence from Britain. The eye-catching design features "1776" surrounded by 13 stars on a dark blue background, with a price tag of $100.

"Having this specialty plate allows vehicle owners to proudly display their connection to Massachusetts' legacy," said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll in a statement.

The fee breaks down into two parts - $60 for regular registration and $40 for the special design. Money from these plates helps fund history education for students, historic site preservation, tourism efforts, and local celebrations for the anniversary.

You can easily order one through Mass.Gov/myRMV. The plate features "250 Years of Independence" and honors Massachusetts' role as one of the original 13 states that created America.

The new design joins the state's collection of special plates. Massachusetts made history in 1903 when it created the first license plate system in the country.

While other plates have supported conservation and veterans' causes, this is the first one celebrating America's independence. State officials picked May 2025 for the release, giving drivers enough time to get one before the celebration year.

The state expects these plates to be popular on roads across Massachusetts. They kept the familiar blue background but added historical elements that showcase America's story.