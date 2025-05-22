Performers Announced for July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Celebration

It's not even Memorial Day, but thoughts are already turning to Independence Day and the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. The annual event will return to the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade for its 51st year in 2025.

On Friday, July 4, from 7-10 p.m., Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart, who is celebrating his 30th anniversary with the ensemble this year, will direct the orchestra. He'll be joined by a star-studded lineup that includes singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes, singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr., Bell Biv DeVoe, the U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers' Chorus, and the Boston Children's Chorus.

The free performance will include several patriotic pieces delivered by Boston Pops musicians, ending with the fireworks and Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture."

According to the Boston Globe, the fireworks will begin about 9:40 p.m. over the Charles River. The performance will be broadcast nationally on The CW Network and in the Boston area on WHDH-TV.