‘Widow’s Bay’ Uses Worcester Bar as Setting for New Apple TV+ Series

Film production crews descended on a Worcester bar on Tuesday, May 20, to film for a new Apple TV+ series.

Vincent's Bar at 49 Suffolk St. is serving as the backdrop for a 10-episode Apple TV+ production.

“Widow's Bay” stars Emmy winner Matthew Rhys and Stephen Root. Rhys played KGB undercover agent Philip Jennings on FX's “The Americans,” and Stephen Root played loveable Milton in the 1999 pop culture hit “Office Space.”

A news release from Apple+ TV shared with the Telegram & Gazette described “Widow's Bay” as a story about a New England island under a mysterious curse and the superstitions its citizens harbor. Rhys plays the town's mayor who refuses to believe residents' warnings that something's wrong in the town. No information was shared about Root's character.

The production of “Widow's Bay” marks the second time in five years that Vincent's Bar has been used as the setting for an Apple TV+ production.

“Defending Jacob,” which starred “Captain America” actor and Sudbury native Chris Evans, also filmed at Vincent's on April 4, 2019.