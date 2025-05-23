How to Celebrate, Commemorate Memorial Day in Boston

The unofficial start to summer brings with it plenty of things to do and ways to commemorate the Memorial Day weekend in the Boston community. The Boston Globe offers several suggestions for making the most of the holiday.

Memorial Day Commemorations and Parades

Plenty of parades are taking place around the Boston area this weekend.

Andover hosts its parade on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, at 10 a.m. from the intersection of Elm and Florence streets, according to the town's website.

Somerville's Memorial Day Parade begins at 11 a.m., on Sunday, May 25, from Davis Square, with a ceremony following at Somerville Veterans Cemetery, according to the city's website.

Quincy's parade marches off at 10:30 a.m. from Quincy Credit Union, 100 Quincy Ave., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, according to the city's Facebook page.

In Boston, the annual Memorial Day Flag Garden at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument commemorates the service members from Massachusetts who lost their lives in the line of duty. View the display of more than 37,000 flags in Boston Common throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

'Jaws' 50th Anniversary

"We're gonna need a bigger boat."

The famous flick "Jaws" marks its 50th anniversary this year, and several theaters are hosting showings over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Cabot in Beverly will screen "Jaws" on Saturday, May 24, at 7 p.m. The Brattle in Cambridge will also screen “Jaws” from Friday, May 23, to Sunday, May 25.

Boston Calling & Dunkin' Pop-Up

Sheryl Crow, The Black Crowes, and Harvard alum Tom Morello will descend on the Boston Calling music festival, Friday, May 23, through Sunday, May 25.

In addition to performances, attendees can also explore an on-site food village offering an endless array of food options.