Karley Scott Collins Sets September Album Release, Joins Keith Urban Tour

On September 26, Karley Scott Collins is releasing her first album, Flight Risk, on Sony Music Nashville. This 16-song project is a milestone for the up-and-coming country artist who co-wrote all the songs on the album and played many of the instruments, including banjo, violin, and bass. The album reflects themes of heartbreak, acceptance, desire, and jealousy, and presents an introspective look at Collins' journey both personally and artistically.

"I've experienced so much over the past few years, in relationships and just in growing up and coming into my own as an artist," says Collins. "There was a time where I was running just to feel safe, but now, if I'm running, it's only from things that I know aren't meant for me. If I run from something now, I'm doing it because I know who I am and what I want, and I know where the exits are when I need to leave a place – or a person – that isn't right for me."

Collins decided to learn studio engineering, so she could facilitate her own vision for her sounds into her album, on an active level. She also collaborated with Grammy-winning producer Nathan Chapman and co-produced a few tracks with him. The album contains such stand-out songs as "Denim," "Easy to Leave," "Quit You," and "Music to Cry To," and each track delivers a unique aspect of emotional strength and self-discovery.

Ahead of the album, Collins will release a new single today titled "Cowboy Sh!t." Co-written with Sam Backoff and KK Johnson, the track blends edgy lyricism with classic country instrumentation.

Collins' breakout year continues with high-profile live performances. She will appear at CMA Fest and the Watershed Festival this summer and has been named a Nashville Briefing Artist to Watch and a CMT Next Woman of Country. She also joins Keith Urban as an opening act on his High and Alive Tour across the U.S. and Canada.