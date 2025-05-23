‘Tony,’ A Film About Anthony Bourdain, to Begin Filming in Provincetown

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 16: Host Anthony Bourdain attends the panel discussion for “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” during the Discovery Networks’ Travel Channel presentation at the 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 16, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A film about author, chef, and TV personality Anthony Bourdain will shoot scenes in Provincetown during the week of June 2. Beginning on Friday, May 30, production crew will use the parking lot of Riley's, at 132 Bradford St., as a staging area for equipment.

According to a Provincetown Independent report, several scenes are expected to be filmed at businesses along Commercial Street, on MacMillan Pier, and on Provincetown's beaches.

Provincetown Manager Alex Morse confirmed that the project will require “intermittent traffic control,” and some street closures may be needed.

The production is being made by the film studio A24 with the working title “Tony.” Most of the film's scenes will be shot in Plymouth and other locations that not as expensive as the Outer Cape, former Provincetown select board member Lise King told the board on Monday, May 12.

“We're going to have 60 people here, and if we weren't losing them to Plymouth, they'd be here for six weeks,” King said in comments recorded by the Provincetown Independent. She asked the board to discuss the issue of expanded film tax credits with the state legislature.

According to a Boston.com report, “Tony” will star Dominic Sessa (“The Holdovers”) as a young Bourdain. The film will also star Antonio Banderas (“The Mask of Zorro”) and will be directed by Matt Johnson (“Blackberry”). “Tony” traces the events of Bourdain's final summer on the Cape before he enrolled in culinary school.

Long before Bourdain became a celebrated author, chef, and host of multiple television shows, Bourdain spent his summers in Provincetown. There, he worked as a dishwasher and line cook at spots such as the Flagship Restaurant and the Lobster Pot.