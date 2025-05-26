This Day in Country History: May 26

The Academy of Country Music Awards dominated the country music scene on May 26, 2004, from which the late Toby Keith brought home four awards. There were also fabulous performances, marvelous milestones, and a few changes and challenges for country music on May 26.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The ACM awards have been the talk of the country music industry on May 26 on various occasions:

Toby Keith was the big winner at the awards, taking home Album of the Year for Shock ‘N Y'all and Video of the Year for "Beer for My Horses." Keith also won Entertainer of the Year and Top Male Vocalist. 2024: Alan Jackson's duet with the late Jimmy Buffett, "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" won Single of the Year, Randy Travis's "Three Wooden Crosses" was Song of the Year, and Ray Price won the coveted Pioneer Award.

Cultural Milestones

Being invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry is an honor, as are the rest of these cultural milestones for May 26:

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened an exhibit dedicated to Jason Aldean, called Jason Aldean: Asphalt Cowboy, on May 26. The exhibit honored Aldean with artifacts such as his first guitar, a wooden rocking horse from his childhood, and documents and photos. 2021: At the annual Americana Honors and Awards, country/folk/rock star Jason Isbell had three nominations while Brandi Carlisle and Valerie June had two.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These were notable and heart-warming performances on May 26:

At the annual Patriotic Festival in Norfolk, Virginia, mega country musicians The Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney performed to excited fans. This festival honors members of the U.S. Armed Forces and helps promote patriotism. 2024: On the last day of the DelFest music festival in Cumberland, Maryland, fans enjoyed music from Old Crow Medicine Show, The Brothers Comatose, and Sierra Ferrell.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From weather challenges to the death of one of the greats in country music history, these events happened on May 26:

Weather can challenge outdoor music festivals, such as the Great American Beach Party, which was cancelled on May 26 due to potential tropical storm threats. Country star Lee Greenwood was to headline this show on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, with other stars such as Shane Duncan and the Pitbull of Blues Band. 2022: Composer and arranger Bill Walker died on May 26. Walker wrote and arranged songs such as Eddy Arnold's "Make the World Go Away."