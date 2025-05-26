Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Win Russell Dickerson Tickets All Week Long!

Enter code word below to win tickets!

Country 102.5

Sponsored by Live Nation

Win your tickets to see Russell Dickerson at Leader Bank Pavilion on June 7th, and qualify for a ticket upgrade to FRONT ROW seats!

Starting at 7am on Tuesday, listen for the Country Code Word. When you hear it, you'll have 20 minutes to enter it below. The more code words you catch, the more chances you have to win!

Keep it locked on Country 102.5 all week long for ALL the Country Code Words.

You could see Russell Dickerson at Leader Bank Pavilion!

Contest Rules

Live NationRussell Dickerson
Country 102.5Author
Related Stories
Win Dwight Yoakam Tickets!
Country 102.5Win Dwight Yoakam Tickets!Country 102.5
Win Dylan Gossett Tickets!
ContestsWin Dylan Gossett Tickets!Country 102.5
Live Nation's "$30 Ticket To Summer" contest page image.
ContestsWin Tickets From Live Nation’s “$30 Ticket To Summer”Country 102.5
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect