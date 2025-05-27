Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – New From The ACM Entertainer of the Year

Welcome back to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear! Each week, I look forward to sharing some of my favorite new songs with you, and this week, we've got a HUGE release from the newly-recrowned ACM EOTY Lainey Wilson!

Lainey Wilson - "Somewhere Over Laredo"

A play on the classic lyric 'somewhere over the rainbow,' Lainey Wilson just dropped her new song last Friday. Along with the release came the announcement of a deluxe edition of her album Whirlwind, which we can expect later on this year. Check out her next huge hit in the making!

Gavin Adcock - "Never Call Again"