Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – New From The ACM Entertainer of the Year

Welcome back to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear! Each week, I look forward to sharing some of my favorite new songs with you, and this week, we've got a HUGE release from the newly-recrowned ACM EOTY Lainey Wilson!
Lainey Wilson - "Somewhere Over Laredo"
A play on the classic lyric 'somewhere over the rainbow,' Lainey Wilson just dropped her new song last Friday. Along with the release came the announcement of a deluxe edition of her album Whirlwind, which we can expect later on this year. Check out her next huge hit in the making!
Gavin Adcock - "Never Call Again"
Here's another song that I'm obsessed with right now - the debut single from Gavin Adcock called "Never Call Again." He is already selling out venues thanks to his TikTok fueled fanbase, and with this song hitting the airwaves, his career is about to launch into the stratosphere.