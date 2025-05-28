‘Dr. Beach’ Names Coast Guard Beach to Top 10 U.S. Beach Destinations

Coastal scientist and professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as "Dr. Beach," has revealed his list of top beach picks for 2025.

Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod clinched the No. 10 spot in the list as the only Massachusetts beach to appear in the 2025 listing.

Leatherman, a professor and the director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University, has published this annual list since 1991. Each year, Leatherman creates his annual rankings based on 50 pieces of criteria, including availability of beach amenities, crime at the beach, sand softness, and water temperatures. He also awards “bonus points” for beaches that ban smoking.

"Coast Guard Beach is accessible by bicycle from the Salt Pond Visitor's Center or shuttle bus. The picturesque old Coast Guard station still sits atop the glacial bluffs, allowing for a spectacular view of the Nauset Spit barrier system and bay. During the summer, beachgoers take quick, refreshing dips in the ocean as the water is chilly.