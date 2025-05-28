Backstage Country
Edgartown PTA to Auction ‘JAWS’ Memorabilia for School Fundraiser

Michael Vyskocil
Great white shark jumping out of water with its open mouth. Digital illustration, 3D render.

Stock Image

The Edgartown PTA has announced a special fundraiser to benefit the Edgartown School and its students. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the cult classic "JAWS," the Edgartown PTA has collected several pieces of "JAWS" memorabilia for an online auction. 

Items up for bid include two "JAWS" 1974 authentic film crew shirts, a framed photo of Richard Dreyfus playing ball, and a photo of brothers Stephen and Jonathan Searle depicted in the water during the famous prank scene in "JAWS": "He made me do it!"

As of Wednesday, May 28, the auction has raised more than $1,250 to support student scholarships, parent-student activities, teacher grant programs, and more initiatives at the Edgartown School. The auction ends next month.

JawsMartha's Vineyard
Michael Vyskocil
