Luke Combs and Megan Moroney Team Up for Boston Festival Show

The 2025 Boston Calling Music Festival kicked off its star-studded opening night on May 23 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Cambridge, Massachusetts, including performances by powerhouse artists such as Sheryl Crow, T-Pain, and Fall Out Boy. But the moment that most people are talking about is the appearance of country superstar Luke Combs and rising star Megan Moroney.



Combs surprised fans by bringing Moroney onstage to perform a live duet of his 2019 smash hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” The collaboration marked a full-circle moment for Moroney, who revealed to the crowd that she had once appeared as an extra in the song's original music video.



“I was in the ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart' music video. Did y'all know that?” Moroney asked the crowd. Continuing, she said, “I was just, like, supposed to be a drunk girl at the bar. So I'm, like, holding up a fake beer.”



Their chemistry on stage was undeniable, with fans enthusiastically singing along and flooding social media with praise. Nicole Combs, Luke's wife, also joined the online conversation, sharing her excitement and reflecting on Moroney's journey from background extra to country headliner.



Combs later posted a video from the performance to Instagram, marking the reunion and thanking Moroney for being a part of it. At this time, this example showed a developing movement of two generations of country music greats coming together.