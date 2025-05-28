Backstage Country
The Andie Summers Show WIN A TRIP TO VEGAS TO SEE KENNY CHESNEY LIVE AT THE SPHERE

The Andie Summers Show is giving YOU the country concert experience of a lifetime with our Kenny Chesney Las Vegas Sphere Flyaway Giveaway! Get ready to pack your bags, grab…

Donnie Black

The Andie Summers Show is giving YOU the country concert experience of a lifetime with our Kenny Chesney Las Vegas Sphere Flyaway Giveaway!

Get ready to pack your bags, grab your favorite concert buddy, and head to fabulous Las Vegas to see Kenny Chesney like never before — LIVE at the revolutionary Sphere on June 21, 2025.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

All week long — Monday, June 2 through Friday, June 6 — we’re giving you four chances each morning to get in the running!

Just listen to The Andie Summers Show on Country 102.5 at:

  • 6:00 AM
  • 7:00 AM
  • 8:00 AM
  • 9:00 AM

We’ll shout out a special Keyword at each of those times. When you hear it, head back over here, plug it into the contest entry form below, and you’re entered.

You’ve only got 25 minutes after each keyword to enter, so don’t wait.

One Keyword = One Entry. The more you listen, the more chances you have to win this unforgettable flyaway.

Full rules and details are below — but don’t sweat it, it’s easy. All you really need to do is listen, enter, and get ready to party like a true island cowboy (or cowgirl)!

CONTEST RULES

Kenny Chesney
Donnie BlackWriter
Donnie Black is the Executive Producer of The Andie Summers Show and the Promotions Director for 92.5 XTU. He has been in the radio business for over 15 years and worked with BEN FM before coming to XTU. As a content creator for 92.5 XTU, Donnie creates contest pages, and concert listings and is known for writing random lists about movies, sports, and music.
