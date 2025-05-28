The Friendly Toast Honored as Best Independent Family-Friendly Restaurant in Massachusetts

A family dining destination with several locations in the Bay State has been named the best independent family-friendly restaurant in Massachusetts.

The website Love Food named The Friendly Toast as the best family dining spot in the state. Here's what Love Food's editorial team had to say about this down-home destination for food and family:

"People rave about The Friendly Toast's excellent brunch dishes, like pancakes and Benedicts, which make both kids and adults very happy. There's sometimes a wait to be seated, though there's no need to stand in line, and there's a playground outside to keep children occupied if you do hang around. The kitschy décor and soda fountain drinks bring a fun, retro feel, too."

The Friendly Toast is famous for its all-day brunch offerings. The restaurant began its operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and it now includes several locations throughout Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont.

In addition to its Back Bay, Boston, location, The Friendly Toast can be found in Burlington, Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, Danvers, Dedham, and North Andover.