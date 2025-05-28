Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Friendly Toast Honored as Best Independent Family-Friendly Restaurant in Massachusetts

A family dining destination with several locations in the Bay State has been named the best independent family-friendly restaurant in Massachusetts. The website Love Food named The Friendly Toast as the…

Michael Vyskocil
The Friendly Toast

The Friendly Toast/Instagram

A family dining destination with several locations in the Bay State has been named the best independent family-friendly restaurant in Massachusetts.

The website Love Food named The Friendly Toast as the best family dining spot in the state. Here's what Love Food's editorial team had to say about this down-home destination for food and family:

"People rave about The Friendly Toast's excellent brunch dishes, like pancakes and Benedicts, which make both kids and adults very happy. There's sometimes a wait to be seated, though there's no need to stand in line, and there's a playground outside to keep children occupied if you do hang around. The kitschy décor and soda fountain drinks bring a fun, retro feel, too."

The Friendly Toast is famous for its all-day brunch offerings. The restaurant began its operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and it now includes several locations throughout Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. 

In addition to its Back Bay, Boston, location, The Friendly Toast can be found in Burlington, Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, Danvers, Dedham, and North Andover.

The Friendly Toast is planning to open a new location in Concord, New Hampshire, this year. "We are excited to join the city's main drag," its website notes.

BostonFoodrestaurants
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Tom Hanks’ “The Moonwalkers” Immersive Space Experience Launches June 27 at Boston’s Saunders Castle
Local NewsTom Hanks’ “The Moonwalkers” Immersive Space Experience Launches June 27 at Boston’s Saunders CastleTim Staskiewicz
Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 30-June 1
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: May 30-June 1Jennifer Eggleston
Mass Pike Down to One Lane This Weekend for Bridge Work
Local NewsMass Pike Down to One Lane This Weekend for Bridge WorkTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect