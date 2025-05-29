Country Star Jelly Roll Sheds 183 Pounds While Marriage Remains Rock Solid

Backstage Country
Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, continue to make headlines — not just for their playful personalities but also for their candid conversations about fitness, marriage, and family. The couple's latest viral moment came at an ice hockey rink, where Bunnie playfully lifted her shirt during a photo shoot to the tune of Wheeler Walker Jr.'s risqué track "Drop' Em Out." Jelly's gleeful reaction sparked a flood of fan praise for their fun-loving relationship.

But beneath the laughs is a powerful transformation. Jelly Roll has shed nearly 200 pounds — dropping from 540 to 357 — and he's not done yet. "I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026. That's my new goal," he announced in a recent interview. "I wanna have one of the biggest transformations. I did this publicly for a reason. I wanna be honest about my struggles with it with people," he noted.

Jelly's regimen includes running two to three miles daily, as well as sauna and cold plunge therapy, and a renewed focus on nutrition. His physical journey is deeply connected to his emotional one. "Fourteen days has been our rule kind of from the beginning," he said of his and Bunnie's commitment to never go more than two weeks without seeing each other. "We actually just implemented that same rule with our 16-year-old [daughter Bailee]. Because we realized that we were going a month or two at a time without seeing her, and I was like, this just needs to be family."

The couple's transparency extends to their views on relationships. "Anybody who thinks their marriage is a one-size-fits-all kind of glove, that's ending in the next decade for sure," Jelly said. "People are gonna change … You better evolve with the motherf---ing times … That's the only choice you got, dude."

Jelly and Bunnie, who met at a concert in Las Vegas in 2015 and eloped the next year, are refreshingly unfiltered. They have gotten to not just the family commitments they embrace but also the critics they've faced, and their honesty continues to connect with fans who appreciate that their strength is in their vulnerability.

