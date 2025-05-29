Harbor Seals Celebrate 40th Birthday at New England Aquarium

At the New England Aquarium, half-sisters Amelia and Trumpet just reached a rare milestone. The harbor seals turned 40 - way beyond the typical 25-year lifespan of their species.

"For the past 40 years these amazing ladies have enthralled anyone who happened to walk by their exhibit," said Patty Leonard in a statement.

Their 42,000-gallon tank is home to multiple generations, including their babies and a sibling. When the pair was born in 1985, wild seal populations were beginning to bounce back from human impacts.

Staff celebrated the milestone with fish-stuffed ice Jell-O treats and handmade cards. These yearly celebrations let visitors see the special connection between caretakers and their long-time residents.

Photo: New England Aquarium

During shows, each seal shows off unique behaviors. Amelia floats straight up like a bottle and picks weird napping spots. Her sister makes art, chomps on squid, and sleeps underwater.

Since opening day in 1969, their tank has been a main attraction. The space looks like a natural shoreline while giving clear views. Through positive reinforcement training, staff do health checks that help expand scientific knowledge of marine mammals.

Their long lives show how much animal care has gotten better in certified aquariums. Both seals were born during successful conservation efforts - Amelia arriving May 28 and Trumpet following on June 7, 1985.

Scientists study these seals to learn more about sea life health patterns. Their research helps other AZA-certified facilities across the country, creating a network of knowledge.