New Farmers Markets Open This Summer in These 3 Cape Cod Towns

Several new farmers markets will open for business this summer in three Cape Cod communities.

The Canal Region Farmers Market will call home to Buzzards Bay Park at 90 Main St. in Buzzards Bay. The market will operate from June 26 to Aug. 28 on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in collaboration with the summer Canal Concert Series.

On the Lower Cape, the 204 Market in Harwich will set up shop at the Cultural Arts Municipal Building at 204 Sisson Road from July 3 to Aug. 28 on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On the Outer Cape, the new Eastham Farmers Market in Eastham will be at the T-Time site at 4795 U.S. Route 6 from June 20 to Aug. 29 on Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

These new market openings will complement existing farmers market locations to offer 13 market experiences throughout the Cape.

Many markets will accept HIP, SNAP, WIC, and senior coupons.