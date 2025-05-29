Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Shakira & Jason Aldean Fenway Park Concerts Abruptly Canceled

In a late Thursday afternoon announcement, Fenway Park and Live Nation canceled a pair of major concerts scheduled for May 29th and 30th. Shakira’s The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran…

Tim Staskiewicz
Fenway Park
(Photo By: Getty Images)

In a late Thursday afternoon announcement, Fenway Park and Live Nation canceled a pair of major concerts scheduled for May 29th and 30th.

Shakira's The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour, was supposed to take place tonight as part of the 2025 Fenway Concert Series.

Jason Aldean was expected to take the stage by the Green Monster tomorrow night along with Brooks & Dunn.

A statement from Live Nation reads: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience."

WHDH-TV is reporting that the cancellations had something to do with stage safety, their report citing a source: "The city’s inspectional services department needed to sign off on the structure and saw something that was a safety concern."

They further report the decision to cancel the shows was not related to any sort of security concerns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Fenway ParkJason AldeanShakira
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
Related Stories
Harbor seals Amelia and Trumpet during a birthday training session on May 28.
Local NewsHarbor Seals Celebrate 40th Birthday at New England AquariumTim Staskiewicz
Market Basket CEO Suspended Over Work Stoppage Claims
Local NewsMarket Basket CEO Suspended Over Work Stoppage ClaimsTim Staskiewicz
‘Sirens’ Creator Demystifies the Why Behind the Series’ New England Wardrobe
Local News‘Sirens’ Creator Demystifies the Why Behind the Series’ New England WardrobeMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect