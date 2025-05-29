Shakira & Jason Aldean Fenway Park Concerts Abruptly Canceled

In a late Thursday afternoon announcement, Fenway Park and Live Nation canceled a pair of major concerts scheduled for May 29th and 30th.

Shakira's The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry) tour, was supposed to take place tonight as part of the 2025 Fenway Concert Series.

Jason Aldean was expected to take the stage by the Green Monster tomorrow night along with Brooks & Dunn.

A statement from Live Nation reads: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience."

WHDH-TV is reporting that the cancellations had something to do with stage safety, their report citing a source: "The city’s inspectional services department needed to sign off on the structure and saw something that was a safety concern."

They further report the decision to cancel the shows was not related to any sort of security concerns.