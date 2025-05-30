Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Dylan Scott’s New Project

Welcome to Ben's Friday Soundcheck! We're diving into a ton of releases in the world of country music, including a new project from Dylan Scott. Let's get into this week's picks!
Hot Off The Press: John Morgan - "Kid Myself"
John Morgan released his debut album last month, and he has just named his next single from it. "Kid Myself" is a raw, regret-filled reflection on love lost and self-forgiveness, writing it alongside Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.
Album Drop: Dylan Scott - Easy Does It
Dylan Scott is back with Easy Does It, an 11-song project blending modern country storytelling and his signature athematic hooks. The album features the chart-topping "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," along with standout tracks like "I Hate Whiskey" and the current single "What He'll Never Have."
Rising Star Spotlight: Corey Kent "This Heart"
Corey Kent's latest single "This Heart" is flying up the chart, and is quickly shaping up to be his biggest hit ever. It all started with a TikTok tease that gained millions of views.
On Your Radar: Parker McCollum - "What Kinda Man"
Parker McCollum steps outside his usual lane with "What Kinda Man," an introspective, uptempo song about finding the right person, and being willing to change for them. It's a bold evolution from his earlier heartbreak-heavy catalog.