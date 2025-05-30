Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Dylan Scott’s New Project

Welcome to Ben's Friday Soundcheck! We're diving into a ton of releases in the world of country music, including a new project from Dylan Scott. Let's get into this week's picks!

Hot Off The Press: John Morgan - "Kid Myself"

John Morgan released his debut album last month, and he has just named his next single from it. "Kid Myself" is a raw, regret-filled reflection on love lost and self-forgiveness, writing it alongside Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

Album Drop: Dylan Scott - Easy Does It

Dylan Scott is back with Easy Does It, an 11-song project blending modern country storytelling and his signature athematic hooks. The album features the chart-topping "This Town's Been Too Good To Us," along with standout tracks like "I Hate Whiskey" and the current single "What He'll Never Have."

Rising Star Spotlight: Corey Kent "This Heart"

Corey Kent's latest single "This Heart" is flying up the chart, and is quickly shaping up to be his biggest hit ever. It all started with a TikTok tease that gained millions of views.

On Your Radar: Parker McCollum - "What Kinda Man"