Chase Rice Adds 13 Fall Tour Dates Across North America

Chase Rice is going on the road harder than ever ahead of his Go Down Singin' International Tour, announcing a slew of new dates in the fall of 2025. After heavily requested high fan demand closed out the first leg of the tour, those fans can see a slew of new dates beginning June 5 in Elizabeth, Colorado, and concluding November 22 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The large schedule features more stops across the U.S. and Canada, giving Rice's fans the opportunity to experience the artist perform songs from his highly praised album Go Down Singin'. Accompanying him on select performances are supporting acts Cory Asbury, Wade Bowen, and Drake White, offering more excitement in the bill.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public today at 10 a.m. local time. You can get tickets via ticketmaster.com. You can find all of his upcoming shows on his official website.

Rice's evolution as an artist is drawing fresh attention from critics and fans alike. Billboard notes, "Over his most recent projects, he's made it clear that bro-country sound represents his past, not his present — as his new music leans toward rootsier, raw-rock-driven sounds, trading party anthems for introspective lyrical themes." That sonic shift is on full display in his most recent surprise release, Fireside Sessions, a stripped-down, 25-track collection of live single-take recordings featuring songs from Go Down Singin' and I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell.

Earlier this year, Rice also dropped Live From Chief's, an intimate EP released in March 2025, which includes a mix of covers, such as Eric Church's "Carolina" and George Strait's "I Can Still Make Cheyenne," and an original track titled "Cowboy Goodbye."

In addition to headlining his own tour, Rice is taking part in numerous high-profile festivals this summer and has already completed sets at the Carolina Country Music Festival as well as the Calgary Stampede, demonstrating his rise throughout the country music spectrum.