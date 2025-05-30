Dine Deliciously in R.I. with These 13 New Bars, Restaurants

Rhode Island is adding to its culinary community with more than a dozen new bars and restaurants opening or soon to open their doors. The Boston Globe highlights the following new additions to the island:

1639

Located inside the Newport Harbor Island Resort, this recently opened restaurant serves typical coastal dishes like grilled octopus and a Rhode Island striper with summer succotash, Parisienne-style gnocchi, and ratatouille purée.

1 Goat Island Road, Newport

Audette

Audette's French-inspired cuisine will include escargot, quail, seared foie gras with rhubarb vanilla purée, and quenelles with turnip, halibut, and lobster.

505 Thames St., Newport

Bar Lazio

Opened in March, Bar Lazio is a new Italian bar in Knightsville, also called Cranston's “Little Italy.” Foods include classic Italian desserts, aperitivo, espresso drinks, antipasto boards featuring imported meats and cheeses, and seasonal accompaniments.

1669 Cranston St., Cranston

Circe Prime

This Italian steakhouse and banquet space features sumptuous specialties that include steak, pasta dishes, Italian dumplings, and olive oil cake for dessert.

3000 Chapel View Blvd., Cranston

Claudine

The culinary duo of Maggie McConnell and Josh Finger deliver an eight-course tasting menu at Claudine focused on hyper-local ingredients. An eight-course tasting will cost $165 per person.

225 Weybosset St., Providence

Club Frills

Cocktail wizard Jesse Hedberg and chef Robert Andreozzi are set to open Club Frills. This bar is all about the cocktail experience, with creations such as a Jell-O shot in the form of a deviled egg.

79 Ives St., Providence

Debbie's

Named after his mom, Ed Davis' new Provide establishment is serving hot dogs with offbeat topping combinations such as broccoli rabe, provolone, and relish. Grinders will also form part of the menu selection.

100 Washington St., Providence

d.n/a café

This new restaurant and bar concept is expected to launch this summer at the former Dean Hotel (now called Neptune). It will be operated in partnership with restaurant industry veteran Michael Lester.

122 Fountain St., Providence

Little Clam

This restaurant with its seafood sensibilities will open in early June. Antonio Wormley, a Philadelphia native who graduated from Johnson & Wales University in 2012, will serve as Little Clam's executive chef.

151 Admiral Kalbfus Road, Newport

Remy's Loose

Remy's Loose opened inside The Chanler, a historic hotel along Newport's famed Cliff Walk. Dinner items include a caviar service, a daily crudo with fish from the North Atlantic served with lemongrass and citrus, wagyu steak, housemade pasta, and snapper.

117 Memorial Blvd., Newport

The Franklin

The Franklin, a sophisticated French brasserie, will open in what used to be a private club. The establishment will include a restaurant, cocktail bar, and patisserie.

195 Franklin St., Bristol

Virginica Pizza

Sadie Flateman, the owner of oyster company Great Salt Pond Oyster Co. on the island, is at work to open Virginica Pizza. She plans on providing Neapolitan-style pizza with local produce and shellfish from Rhode Island.

125 Corn Neck Road, New Shoreham

Yellow Door Taqueria

The Yellow Door Taqueria, owned in part Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey, will open its first location outside of Massachusetts soon. While its Providence menu isn't finalized, its existing shops offer birria and tacos with meats such as chili barbecue roasted duck, coconut shrimp, and confit pork.