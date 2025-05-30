Martha’s Vineyard Museum Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘JAWS’ with Exhibit, Special Programs

A new exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of a film classic is on display now at the Martha's Vineyard Museum.

The museum has opened a special "JAWS" exhibit for the 50th anniversary of the Hollywood blockbuster. Visitors to the museum can view authentic props, original artwork, and rare photos from the movie production.

“We have two barrels from the movie, including one that appeared on screen,” said Kate Logue, assistant curator, in an interview with Boston 25 News. “We also have one of the harpoon guns that was used during filming that was owned by a local man.”

“It's always felt like a local story, and sometimes when you put yourself outside of it, you realize what a global phenomenon [it was] and something that is cemented in just general pop culture history in the 20th century,” Anna Barber said, curator of exhibitions, to Boston 25 News.

The movie, filmed entirely on Martha's Vineyard, has become a significant part of the island's history. In fact, many locals living on Martha's Vineyard during the time of filming served as extras or participated in the production.

As part of the film's 50th anniversary, the museum will host a five-day event from June 19-23, featuring behind-the-scenes perspectives from those who were on set in the movie's fictionalized beach town of Amity.

On June 22, the museum will host a reunion day featuring movie memorabilia, live performances, and meet-and-greet opportunities with island residents who participated in the film's production. Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the JAWS at 50: Commemorative Anniversary magazine, filled with never-before-seen photos from the filming.