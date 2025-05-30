Roadwork Projects to Affect Travel on Central Mass. Roadways

The summer months mean road construction will be in full swing across central Massachusetts. Below are several projects that will impact your travel this season:

Auburn and Oxford: I-395 and I-290

This project includes resurfacing I-395 and I-290 in Oxford and Auburn and related bridge work. The total length of this project on I-290/I-395 is 2.4 miles, with the limits of work including the ramps at Route 20 and Oxford Street.

I-495 and Massachusetts Turnpike Interchange

This multi-stage project will deliver improved acceleration and deceleration lanes, create an auxiliary lane from I-495 northbound to Route 9, and build direct connection ramps from I-90 westbound to I-495 northbound and I-495 northbound to I-90 eastbound. It will also pull traffic out of the former toll plaza area and create grade-separated ramps. Also included in this work will be building a new Fruit Street bridge in Hopkinton, a new I-495 bridge over I-90, and a new I-495 bridge over the railroad corridor.

Leominster Route 12 (Central Street)

Work on this project consists of resurfacing work and includes pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, drainage, access control, and intersection traffic control. Plans also call for replacing the existing bridge over Fall Brook.

Massachusetts Turnpike I

This 10-mile project consists of resurfacing I-90 in Sturbridge, Charlton, Oxford, and Auburn.

Massachusetts Turnpike II

This project consists of resurfacing I-90 in Auburn and Millbury. The length of this project is 4.8 miles, and the work also includes all the ramps to Route 12. The work to be completed primarily consists of fine milling and resurfacing the existing mainline and ramps, and installing recessed polyurea pavement markings and recessed reflectors.

Webster: Intersections at I-395 Ramps