‘Scream 7’ Screenwriter Teases How OG Characters Will Return

Just when you thought the Scream franchise had run out of ways to resurrect its characters, Scream 7 is bringing back the original gang, some of whom are supposed to be, well, very dead.

Scream 7: Sidney Prescott is Back

Screenwriter Guy Busick might have spent countless sleepless nights trying to figure out a storyline for the Scream OG and Core Four characters (albeit, only the remaining two). Only Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding) are returning from the Core Four characters since Melissa Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter, was terminated from the franchise, and Jenna Ortega, who plays her sister Tara, also exited the project.

From the OG characters, we already know that Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott) is back after sitting out the sixth film because of a pay dispute. Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), the only character who appeared in all movies, is also back, and even brought David Arquette (Dewey Riley) from the dead, who died in the fifth movie. This is not something new, as the franchise even brought back Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis, who died in the first film. Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher is also set to return. Lillard also died in the first movie, although there are conspiracy theories floating around that he did not really die, since he had an uncredited cameo in the second film.

Busick and Co-Writer Found an Organic Way for the Meeks-Martin Twins to Join the OG Cast

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Busick revealed how he and his co-writer James Vanderbilt found “an organic way” for the twins to join the OG cast since Scream 7 is reportedly going to be a “Sidney movie.” Busick revealed they found “a really specific reason why Sidney is in this movie. I will say there is a reason, and we were happy with it when we cracked it. We went to Neve Campbell and said, "This is why. This is why Sidney now." Neve was like, "Oh, I get that." I pitched Kevin [Williamson] this first, too. He got it, and then I pitched the studio. I came up with the story with my co-writer on [Scream] 5 and 6, James Vanderbilt."

He also revealed that it was Vanderbilt who thought of a way to include the twins in the movie through Gale: “She’s the connective tissue in 5 and 6, and she’s in this. New York was obviously a big part of that. She bonded with those four, and there’s a reason why these two come to this town where the action is happening.”