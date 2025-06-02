Backstage Country
Boston Provisions to Unite Butchery, Fishmonger in Seaport District

Two of Boston’s well-recognized culinary purveyors have united to bring a new food concept to the city’s Seaport District. Last summer, Wulf’s Fish, a Brookline-based seafood wholesaler, acquired Savenor’s Butchery. The two…

Michael Vyskocil
Two of Boston's well-recognized culinary purveyors have united to bring a new food concept to the city's Seaport District.

Last summer, Wulf's Fish, a Brookline-based seafood wholesaler, acquired Savenor's Butchery. The two brands —now  under one operating group — are preparing to launch a new concept called Boston Provisions. This collaboration will call home to 1 Boston Wharf Road, Suite G, accessible from the Harbor Way pedestrian walkway.

While development plans are still in the works, Boston Provisions will feature a full-service butcher counter and a full-service seafood counter. The butchery portion will bring consumers high-quality cuts of meat including prime and wagyu beef, heritage Berkshire pork, chicken, game meats, specialty steaks, and more.

The seafood counter will spotlight a global selection of prime-quality seafood, including black sea bass, dayboat scallops, domestically caught tuna, premium salmon, striped bass, swordfish, and various shellfish. Grab-and-go, ready-to-eat favorites will include dishes such as fresh sandwiches and sushi, available for takeout or on-site dining. 

According to a What Now Boston report, Boston Provisions is planning to open in the fall of 2025. Stay up-to-date on the business's progress by following Wulf's Fish on Instagram.

