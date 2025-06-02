Backstage Country
Josh Ross Teams Up with Akon for Fresh Take on 2008 Hit Song

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Josh Ross performing on stage during The ACM Country Kickoff at Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star on the left and Akon performing on stage during the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on the right.
Omar Vega/Stringer via Getty Images / Dave J Hogan/Stringer via Getty Images

Josh Ross has reimagined Akon's 2008 hit “Right Now (Na Na Na)” into a high-energy country anthem titled “Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na),” officially released on May 28. The new version trades the original's heartbreak for carefree summer vibes, infusing Ross's gritty country-rock style with Akon's signature pop-R&B hooks. The single is designed to energize festival crowds and marks a nostalgic yet fresh collaboration between two artists from different musical worlds.

Ross, who currently holds the title of CCMA Entertainer of the Year, has been vocal about Akon's influence on his musical upbringing. “Akon's music was always a huge part of my life growing up,” says Ross. “Having two older siblings, his songs were always playing — his sound, his hooks, everything about it just stuck with me before I even knew what the words meant. I've always been a fan.” What began as a fun experiment turned into a full collaboration after Akon heard Ross's demo and embraced the genre-bending project.

The track's release will soon be followed by a music video, further promoting its broad appeal. Ross's recent success in Nashville and beyond has established his status as a breakout star with well over 970.5 million global streams and top-10 hits in the U.S. and Canada, including singles "Single Again" and "Leave Me Too." Ross's emotionally charged lyrics and modern country production have garnered him nominations, including a JUNO win for Country Album of the Year.

Ross's momentum continues with an ambitious summer 2025 tour schedule that will include performances at the CMA Fest and the Cavendish Beach Music Festival. As Ross expands his fan base and reaches out to new audiences and music influences, “Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)" is an exciting cross-genre statement and tribute to musical nostalgia made new for today's country market.

AkonJosh Ross
