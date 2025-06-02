Backstage Country
Massachusetts Community Named Among Best Summer Travel Destinations in the US

Michael Vyskocil
Nantucket Dock Houses at Sunset

Stock Photo

Summer's arrival means that many people will be hitting the roads and skies on their way to vacation destinations across the country. Locally, one Massachusetts community has been honored in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice poll as one of the best summer travel destinations for 2025.

Nantucket was named a runner-up in this year's polling. Here's what the USA TODAY team had to say about the charms of Nantucket:

"In Nantucket, Massachusetts, summer provides a memorable escape for visitors who can enjoy pristine beaches, historic lighthouses, and charming cobblestone streets lined with boutique shops and eateries. The island also hosts several notable summer events, such as the Nantucket Film Festival, celebrating screenwriting and storytelling, and The Happy Place Wellness Symposium."

This year isn't the first time that Nantucket has made its way onto USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice results. In 2017, Nantucket was named the best attraction in Massachusetts.

According to USA TODAY, an expert panel of travel professionals nominated their must-visit places for a summer vacation, and USA TODAY readers then voted to determine the winners.

Michael VyskocilWriter
