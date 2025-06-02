This Day in Country History: June 2
June 2 in previous years witnessed fans enjoying various music festivals with concerts by country superstars, including Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Miranda Lambert. On this day, the country music industry also saw the death of a legendary songwriter, the birth of a baby girl to Lee Brice, and Shania Twain honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Cultural Milestones
From prestigious awards to benefit concerts, these country music performers celebrated significant achievements on June 2:
- 2011: Country music icon Shania Twain earned a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Twain is known for hit songs such as "You're Still the One" and "When You Kiss Me."
- 2018: Trace Adkins and others performed at the annual Cattleman's Ball of Nebraska in Hebron to raise money for cancer research.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Some big names performed at various venues on June 2, including:
- 2010: Former country artist turned pop star Taylor Swift held a concert at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., as part of her Fearless Tour. Today, Swift is a mega pop star and a wealthy performer who donates generously to charity's and organizations.
- 2012: Country music stars Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney kicked off their 19-date Brothers of the Sun Tour in Tampa, Florida.
- 2019: GRAMMY Award-winner Carrie Underwood performed at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, during her The Cry Pretty Tour 360.
- 2023: Miranda Lambert headlined the Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, surprising fans by singing "Thought You Should Know," a song she co-wrote with super country star Morgan Wallen. Justin Moore, Warren Zeiders, and Shane Profitt also performed at this festival.
- 2023: Country music great Tanya Tucker made Grand Ole Opry history by riding onto the stage on horseback. She opened her set singing "Kindness" from her album Sweet Western Sound.
- 2024: Fans at the Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, were thrilled to sing along to hits by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, and Ellie King. Other performers on this day included The Red Clay Strays, Johnny Swim, and Lord Huron.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Deaths and births can have profound effects on the country music industry:
- 2017: Country artist Lee Brice and his wife, Sara, welcomed their daughter Trulee Nanette Brice on June 2. The "A Woman Like You" singer and his partner also have two boys, Ryker Mobley and Takoda.
- 2022: One of Nashville's great singer-songwriters, Hal Bynum, died in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 2. Bynum wrote songs such as "Lucille," recorded by Kenny Rogers, “There Ain't No Good Chain Gang," sung by Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, and “Chains,” recorded by Patty Loveless.
