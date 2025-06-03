Boston to Bring Late-Night Food Trucks to the City This Summer

If you're looking for places to grab late-night bites to eat in Boston, you're in luck. A new Late-Night Food Truck Program will bring food trucks to public settings near hospitals, music venues, nightlife districts, and more.

Mayor Michelle Wu's office announced on Saturday, May 31, that the new Late-Night Food Truck Program will operate similarly to the city's current food truck program and will be in effect throughout the summer. The program utilizes a lottery system to assign food trucks to one of seven locations throughout the city.

According to Boston 25 News, the online lottery for the summer food trucks will take place on Friday, June 6, at 4 p.m. Food truck owners must sign up for the lottery before Wednesday, June 4. Locations for the summer food trucks will be announced later in June following the lottery.

"The creation of the Late-Night Food Truck Program is about more than just meals. It's about unlocking new opportunities for Boston's entrepreneurs and increasing access to late-night food," said Corean Reynolds, director of Nightlife Economy for the City of Boston, in a statement shared with CBS News Boston. "This initiative is a direct response to conversations with residents, workers, and businesses, as they consistently indicated to me the need for more food options after hours."

Several Boston owners believe the addition of the late-night food trucks will complement Boston's nightlife.