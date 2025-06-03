Gronkowski to Star in Sports Production Filmed in Rhode Island

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Rob Gronkowski attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

One of the New England Patriots' most well-recognized legends of the “Dynasty Era” is starring in an upcoming feature film.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will appear in “Bad News on the Doorstep.” The film profiles two Italian-American high school football players in 1950s New Jersey who become entangled in an organized crime ring.

The film, which recently wrapped up production in Rhode Island, will also feature Academy Award-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri, who has appeared in films such as "A Bronx Tale,” “The Usual Suspects,” and “Bullets Over Broadway.” The communities of Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and East Greenwich served as settings for the film.

Palminteri's son, Dante, and Nick Davi, son of Robert Davi, star as leading actors. Their fathers portray two mafia kingpins. Sistine Stallone, daughter of Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, also stars in the film.

“Bad News on the Doorstep” was directed by Tom DeNucci and produced by Paul Luba, Chad Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Sera Verdi, and Chad Verdi Jr., all of whom are Rhode Islanders.

According to WPRI, the film is set to release in the third or fourth quarter of 2026. No details are available on the film's distribution.