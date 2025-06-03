Massachusetts’ Most ‘Beautiful Place’ is a Popular Destination

America has a bounty of incredible places to view nature and take in beautiful views. The country is really lucky to have so much open land in and places across the U.S. to witness the tranquility of nature. So, what if you want to get away from it all and view some spectacular landscapes? A new study points out a handful of places across the U.S. that are considered the "most beautiful," including one in this state.

The Most Beautiful Places in America, Including in Massachusetts

The folks at Travel and Leisure have put together a feature with the 51 most beautiful places in America, one for each state. Beauty, as is often said, is in the eye of the beholder, so what was the criteria for this roster of places? These are basically the "most scenic spots in every state," with Travel and Leisure noting, "The U.S. is full of beautiful, diverse landscapes that range from desert mesas and wooded river valleys to barrier islands and lush, steamy tropics."

Now, let's get to Massachusetts. This state had so many great options, but one stood above the rest. Travel and Leisure names the most beautiful place in the state the famed Cape Cod National Seashore, which offers a blend of "marshes, woodlands, wild cranberry bogs, windswept dunes, walking paths and miles of sandy beaches." Travel and Leisure also notes that it's "home to one of the last remaining blocks of Atlantic coastal pine barrens, a now-rare forest ecosystem teeming with animals and birdlife."