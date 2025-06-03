Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Stays on Top of Billboard 200 with Record-Breaking Second Week

Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem has locked in its second straight week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following a record-shattering debut. The country star's third studio album sold 493,000 equivalent album units in its opening week — the largest debut of 2025 so far — surpassing Taylor Swift's previous high and setting a new benchmark for album releases this year.

The momentum continued into week two, with I'm the Problem selling 286,000 units, which is a 42% decrease — still a low second-week decline in comparison to other recent No. 1 albums. This tally includes 51,000 in digital sales, 48,000 in vinyl albums, and 34,000 in CDs; vinyl had a significant impact on its continued domination.

Wallen made Billboard history by becoming one of only two living male artists, alongside Kendrick Lamar, to chart three albums simultaneously in the top 10 since December 1966. I'm the Problem holds the top spot, One Thing at a Time lands at No. 4, and Dangerous: The Double Album climbs back into the top 10 at No. 10.

He also set a new record with 37 songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, 36 of which stem from I'm the Problem. If the album maintains its chart-topping pace, it could eventually rival Adele's record of 40 weeks at No. 1 with 21, the most ever for a female artist.

The rest of the Billboard 200 remains packed with heavy-hitters. SZA's SOS rises to No. 2, Kendrick Lamar's GNX climbs to No. 3, and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft returns to the top 10 at No. 9. Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet inches up to No. 6, and $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake moves into No. 7.