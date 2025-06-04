Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Dustin Lynch’s New Summer Song

Backstage Country
Hey! Welcome to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear, where each week I look forward to sharing with you some of the songs that I am LOVING! Since we last connected, a bunch of new music has come out - perfect for your summer playlists! Let's get into it.

Dustin Lynch - "Easy To Love"

Dustin has been teasing this song for some time now. Fans desperately wanted him to release it, and he did! It's his new single "Easy To Love," and it definitely sounds like summer!

John Morgan - "Kid Myself"

From one of my favorite albums of 2025 thus far, John Morgan has released "Kid Myself" as his next single. He is an incredible songwriter, has a fantastic voice, and knows how to do country music for sure. Check out this new song, and when you have a moment, his album Carolina Blue is an absolute must listen - there isn't a single skippable song.

