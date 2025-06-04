LoveFood Named This Doughnut Shop the Best in Mass.

Where should you go for the best doughnuts in Massachusetts?

According to the website LoveFood, the best doughnuts in the Bay State are none other than Blackbird Doughnuts' bismarks.

The cream-infused pastries are crafted in various flavors, such as cherry pie, cannoli, and lemon. Blackbird Doughnuts is also selling Boston cream, animal cracker bismarks, and strawberry rhubarb jam-flavored doughnuts throughout June.

According to MassLive, the bismarks are priced at $4.40. "It isn't cheap," wrote LoveFood's editors, "but fans agree that donuts this good are definitely worth the money."

Blackbird Doughnuts has seven locations in the Boston area, including three in the city, as well as stores in Cambridge, Newton, and Watertown. The company serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches, as well as caffeine-based beverages.

Blackbird Doughnuts' decadent bismarks are available for purchase online, in person, or for local delivery.