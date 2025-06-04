Massachusetts Takes First Place in WalletHub’s 2025 State Economy Rankings

Massachusetts jumped to the top of WalletHub's 2025 state economy rankings with an impressive 70.84 score. The state dominated in tech employment and grabbed second place for innovation output per person.

"Massachusetts invests heavily in industry and academic R&D, leading to significant economic growth," said Chip Lupo to Boston Business Journal.

The state's strength comes from its booming tech industry and research advances. WalletHub's analysis named the Bay State as the country's innovation leader.

Massachusetts landed in sixth place for economic activity measures. These numbers track GDP growth and new business openings across the state.

Released June 3, the study highlights the state's tech-skilled workforce. Companies continue growing their teams in computing, biotech, and advanced manufacturing.

Innovation remains a key highlight. Bay State inventors submitted more patents per person than almost every other state, showing their innovative spirit.

New business growth keeps pushing forward. Startups succeed thanks to state support and access to talented workers from leading universities.

WalletHub's approach combined various factors. They created the 70.84 score by considering business growth, employment data, and innovation output.

Workers benefit from this success. Good wages and job availability make saving money and homeownership more achievable.