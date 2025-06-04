Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Reba McEntire Takes Stage with Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson at Nashville’s First Pro Rodeo

Reba McEntire made the opening night of Nashville’s inaugural Music City Rodeo unforgettable on May 29, surprising the packed crowd with a powerful onstage reunion. “The audience roared when McEntire…

Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Reba McEntire made the opening night of Nashville's inaugural Music City Rodeo unforgettable on May 29, surprising the packed crowd with a powerful onstage reunion. "The audience roared when McEntire started talking about ''Trailblazer." When she said, "Wouldn't it be great if they were here tonight?" the cheering got even louder. The room exploded with excitement when Wilson and Lambert walked out in cowboy hats. The three first debuted "Trailblazer" during the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 8, but this live surprise brought new energy to the tribute song celebrating women in country music. 

Loading TikTok...

The fans really got into the message of the song, waving light-up cowboy hats and singing along with the track. This evening clearly gives way to McEntire's two-part legacy: a music star and lover of rodeo. Co-founder of the Music City Rodeo, she has rodeo in her blood — her daddy, Clark McEntire, was a world-champion steer roper.

"I wanted to be in the mutton bustin' contest so bad I couldn't hardly stand it," she said from the stage. "Could we please give those young men and women a big round of applause? That was probably the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life."

McEntire kicked off her 90-minute set with "Turn on the Radio" and closed with a triumphant rendition of "Fancy." In a touching moment, she was presented with a custom horse belt buckle and her late father's rodeo back number by rodeo president Patrick Humes, honoring her family's deep ties to the rodeo world.

The Music City Rodeo featured traditional events such as barrel racing, bull riding, and calf roping, drawing thousands of fans to the arena, which was transformed into a full Western showcase.

Miranda LambertReba McEntire
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Tim McGraw Makes Comeback After Multiple Surgeries
MusicTim McGraw Makes Comeback After Multiple SurgeriesJennifer Eggleston
Bailey Zimmerman Hits the Road for Summer Tour, Drops New Single June 6
MusicBailey Zimmerman Hits the Road for Summer Tour, Drops New Single June 6Jennifer Eggleston
Country Star Luke Bryan’s ‘Farm Tour’ Makes First California Stop, Bringing Music to Agricultural Communities
MusicCountry Star Luke Bryan’s ‘Farm Tour’ Makes First California Stop, Bringing Music to Agricultural CommunitiesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect