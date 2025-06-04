Reba McEntire Takes Stage with Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson at Nashville’s First Pro Rodeo

Reba McEntire made the opening night of Nashville's inaugural Music City Rodeo unforgettable on May 29, surprising the packed crowd with a powerful onstage reunion. "The audience roared when McEntire started talking about ''Trailblazer." When she said, "Wouldn't it be great if they were here tonight?" the cheering got even louder. The room exploded with excitement when Wilson and Lambert walked out in cowboy hats. The three first debuted "Trailblazer" during the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 8, but this live surprise brought new energy to the tribute song celebrating women in country music.

The fans really got into the message of the song, waving light-up cowboy hats and singing along with the track. This evening clearly gives way to McEntire's two-part legacy: a music star and lover of rodeo. Co-founder of the Music City Rodeo, she has rodeo in her blood — her daddy, Clark McEntire, was a world-champion steer roper.

"I wanted to be in the mutton bustin' contest so bad I couldn't hardly stand it," she said from the stage. "Could we please give those young men and women a big round of applause? That was probably the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life."

McEntire kicked off her 90-minute set with "Turn on the Radio" and closed with a triumphant rendition of "Fancy." In a touching moment, she was presented with a custom horse belt buckle and her late father's rodeo back number by rodeo president Patrick Humes, honoring her family's deep ties to the rodeo world.