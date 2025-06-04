Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: June 6 – June 8

Boston lights up this weekend with live music, dance, and waterfront fun. Melendi celebrates two decades of genre-defying hits at Big Night Live, while Fridayy brings soulful energy to Agganis Arena. Set sail on the Pride Harbor Cruise for a lively kickoff to Pride month, or explore the SoWa Open Market for local art and eats. With performances from Russell Dickerson and Boston Ballet's "Roméo et Juliette", the city offers something for every mood and occasion.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 5 p.m. Where: Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St., Boston

Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St., Boston Cost: General Admission $68.50

Melendi brings his genre-blending sound to the stage with a concert at Big Night Live, celebrating his evolution from rumba rock rebel to soulful pop-rock storyteller. Known for fusing Cuban rhythms, flamenco, reggaeton, and rock en español, the Oviedo-born singer has captivated audiences since his 2003 debut. From the infectious "Con la Luna Llena" to introspective hits such as "Yo Me Veo Contigo," Melendi's performances reflect contemporary Spain's musical and emotional richness.

Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave, Boston

Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave, Boston Cost: Tickets start at $78.80

Three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Fridayy brings his "Some Days I'm Good, Some Days I'm Not World Tour" to Agganis Arena this June. Known for blending hip-hop, R&B, gospel, pop, and Haitian influences, Fridayy delivers raw emotion and genre-defying sound in every performance. From anthems of joy to moments of deep reflection, his live show promises a powerful, immersive experience showcasing the full range of his musical artistry.

Pride Kickoff Boston Harbor Cruise

Sunday, June 8, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Where: Rowes Wharf, 60 Rowes Wharf, Boston

Rowes Wharf, 60 Rowes Wharf, Boston Cost: Tickets start at $65

Set sail on Boston Harbor for the 2025 Pride Kickoff Cruise, hosted by Mass Bears and Cubs and the Boston Alliance of Gay Sports. This 21+ event features a three-hour celebration aboard the Music City Queen with a DJ, dance music, a complimentary appetizer buffet, a cash bar, door prizes, and raffles. Departing from Rowes Wharf, the cruise offers stunning views and lively vibes, rain or shine. A valid ID is required for boarding.

Other Events

Celebrate the start of summer with live music, community gatherings, and waterfront festivities. From vibrant harbor cruises to powerful concerts and outdoor markets, something is happening for everyone. Whether you're dancing on deck, exploring local art, or cheering on your favorite team, this weekend offers a full lineup of experiences across the city: