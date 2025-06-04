Trace Adkins Drops EDM Remix of “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” to Mark 20th Anniversary

Trace Adkins is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his classic 2005 hit "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" with an exhilarating remix courtesy of Nashville-based producers MOONLGHT and Country Night. The remix takes Adkins' Southern swagger and fuses it with EDM elements and is available on all popular streaming platforms. The remix is already generating excitement online. One fan wrote, "Definitely need this remix in my catalog!" Another added, "Shoutout Uncle Trace for gettin' er done." A third simply called it a "Smasher."

The remix is expected to be a breakout summer anthem for country music fans, praised for its party-ready vibe and modern production. MOONLGHT and Country Night — who have collaborated on remixes for Morgan Wallen and Post Malone's "I Had Some Help" and released the joint EP Empty Bottles in 2024 — performed together earlier this year at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

Originally co-written by Jamey Johnson, Dallas Davidson, and Randy Houser after a night out at a club, "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" was completed in under an hour. The track launched Adkins into the mainstream, becoming his first Top 40 crossover hit on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Pop 100 and peaking at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It was later certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA and featured in films such as Crank: High Voltage, TV shows including The X-Files, and several video games.

Adkins, ranked No. 30 on Billboard's Top Country Artists of the 21st Century, continues to embrace innovation while honoring his roots. His last record, The Way I Wanna Go (2021), also featured collaborations with Luke Bryan, Pitbull, and Snoop Dogg, marking an indescribable reality TV high-water mark. Earlier this May, he put together a Memorial Day playlist from his extensive catalog of patriotic tunes.