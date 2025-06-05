Audrey McGraw Drops First Original Song as Parents Back Music Career

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are overflowing with pride as their youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, makes her debut when she releases her first single, "Thunder", on May 30. At just 23 years old, Audrey is just a rookie but is already being praised for her strong vocals and artistic presence, which many have said closely resembles her mother's.

"Audrey is so talented; she's got this incredible voice and presence that you just can't teach," an insider exclusively tells Closer. "Tim and Faith are in awe of her; they always knew she had it in her, but seeing her step into the spotlight has been really emotional for them; she's the baby of the family, and they both get teary-eyed when they talk about her taking this next step."

There's excitement from her fans, and pride from her family, who know how hard it is to succeed in the music business. Tim, her dad, has been putting her work on Instagram, taking the time to share her creativity and talent even before Thunder was launched.

Faith Hill is playing a hands-on role in Audrey's journey, offering vocal coaching and helping her refine her stage presence. "Faith is helping her every step of the way, with vocal coaching and her stage presence; it's something they bond over," the source adds.

As the youngest of Tim and Faith's three daughters, Audrey's move into music has been especially moving for the family. "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," says McGraw. "We raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women."