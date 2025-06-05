Living Historians Unite to Reenact Battle of Bunker Hill

British military forces reach the top of Breed’s Hill where they clash with colonial militia during the Battle of Bunker Hill in an illustration after a painting by John Trumbull, Charlestown, Massachusetts, June 17, 1775. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Gloucester community is coming together to honor a significant milestone event in the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

A reenactment of the Battle of Bunker Hill will take place on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on both days.

Bunker Hill 250 reenactment organizer Brent "Ringo" Tarr said that organizers are staging different scenes at different locations.

Stage Fort Park will host the reenactment with a grassy slope acting as Bunker Hill and the sea beyond standing in for Boston Harbor.

"The British will be landing at Half Moon Beach. Then we'll have two other battles that will happen at the same time," he explained to NBC10 News Boston.

NBC10 Boston reported that several ships will be used in the historic recreation of the battle. "Ardelle is going to be the HMS Lively, shooting the first shot," said Maritime Gloucester Executive Director Michael De Koster. "We're going to have four historic vessels that are part of the reenactment."