LOCASH Opens Up About Boston, New Single

When LOCASH hits the stage at House of Blues in Boston on June 13, the energy is sure to be off the charts - and not just from the crowd. According to Preston Brust, one half of the country duo, there's something about Boston that brings out the magic every time.

"We're so excited to get back to Boston," he told me. "At one point, Boston was the number one market for us. We were getting calls from the record label like, 'man, Boston is lighting up.'"

Although COVID threw a wrench into frequent Northeast visits for the duo, Boston has always held a special place in LOCASH's touring story. Brust estimates they've played the city around 15 times over the years, including the Country 102.5 Street Party, and a memorable stop at Fenway Park on tour with Kane Brown. "That city's magic," he said. "Even just saying 'back in Boston' - it feels like a song."

New Music, Same Positivity

Preston joined me solo for an interview, with Chris Lucas handling some dad duties and "locked up at the doc office," as Preston put it. But even with just half of LOCASH on the line, it's clear the passion and pride behind the music is full steam ahead - especially with their first ever multi-week number one song "Hometown Home" recently getting the gold, and their new single "Wrong Hearts."

The song, released earlier this spring, marks a major moment for the duo. "It was our biggest release to date," Brust shared. "We wrote it back in 2020. These songs aren't just shiny new toys. They go into a pile and we whittle it down to the ones we feel speak to people the most. 'Wrong Hearts' just kept raising its hand."

As the heads of their own record label, Galaxy, choosing a single isn't just a creative decision - it's a business one. But for LOCASH, it all comes down to the songs that move people. "We're song guys," Preston emphasized. "We always want to lead with the music."

Fan Favorites To Come

Speaking of songs that speak to people, Preston lit up when I asked him which non-single from their recent album Bet The Farm he secretly hopes fans latch onto.

"I really love 'Things We Love,'" he said. "It became this anthem of just everything we love - kind of like 'I Love This Life,'" referencing the group's mega hit from 2015. "There's this unexplainable energy where people close their eyes, throw their hands up, and forget their problems. I kind of get that feeling again with this one."

It's not the only song Preston sees as a spiritual sequel. He drew a connection between their first No. 1 hit "I Know Somebody," and their most recent chart-topper "Hometown Home."

"There's something about the underdog romantic story of 'I Know Somebody' that kind of feels like the same guy in 'Hometown Home' - maybe he met the girl in the bar in 'I Know Somebody' and now they started a life together."

Sounds like a trilogy is in the works.

Back In Boston

While their Boston return is about the fans and the music, there's one tradition LOCASH won't miss. "We're always getting cold beer," Brust said with a laugh. "That's automatic."

And if the schedule allows? "We may go to the Red Sox game," he added.

It's clear that Boston feels like a second home for LOCASH. "Boston has always seen us as real artists. There's something to be said for that. It's a big, energetic, awesome town."