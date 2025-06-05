Outdoor Concerts, Comedy Return to the Cape, Cohasset. Here’s Who’s Performing

The South Shore Music Circus is opening, and the famous Cohasset summer tent venue is ready for a new season.

This summer's Music Circus schedule in Cohasset will feature 28 nights of comedy or music, plus three dramatic presentations. The season opens on Sunday, June 8, with pop singer Gavin DeGraw.

Meanwhile, the Music Circus' sister venue, the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis, will mark its 75th-anniversary season with a schedule of 44 concerts plus one dramatic presentation.

According to a Patriot Ledger report, the Music Circus schedule for the summer will feature seven pop or rock performances, seven country concerts, and 12 tribute acts, in addition to a comedy show and a performance by The High Kings on July 5.

The Cape Cod Melody Tent's summer lineup will feature six comedy nights, seven country performances, 11 tribute acts, and 14 pop and rock concerts. A blues show and one or two jazz nights will also be featured.

Music Circus and Melody Tent general manager Vince Longo confirmed that, as of Wednesday, June 4, shows at Cohasset for Foreigner on Aug. 5 and Train on Aug. 17 are quickly approaching sellout status. On the Cape, the Blues Traveler performance on July 17 and Trombone Shorty on July 19 are currently sold out.

The Cape Cod Melody Tent also features two comedy shows, with Bob Marley's sold-out show on July 26.

“The best part is that having some sold-out shows enables us to go after more of ‘the heavy hitters' such as acclaimed country star Cole Swindell (Music Circus, June 14), who'll be making his first appearance at our venues,” Longo said. “That is kind of the formula we use, such as booking some of those best tribute acts, which are proven successes, which allow us to take some chances on other shows.”

Tribute Acts at Cohasset

Tribute acts for Cohasset include Let's Sing Taylor on June 13, Voyage – the tribute to Journey on July 11, The Fab Four on July 12, Rumours – a tribute to Fleetwood Mac on July 19, and Dark Desert Eagles on July 20.

Country Music at the Music Circus and Melody Tent

The Music Circus country music offerings feature Swindell's June 14 show along with the Brothers Osborne on June 28, Parmalee on July 13, Lee Brice on Aug. 15, Tyler Hubbard on Aug. 23, and Brett Eldredge on Aug. 29.

The Cape Cod Melody Tent will feature Lyle Lovett and His Large Band on July 30, Flatland Cavalry on Aug. 3, the Marshall Tucker Band on Aug. 8, and Chase Rice on Aug. 15. A Boston Comedy Blowout on Aug. 22 will star local legends Tony V and Christine Hurley.

Diverse Offerings on the Cape

Music audiences can witness Joe Russo's Almost Dead on June 13, reggae masters The Movement on June 26, the Little River Band on July 5, The Disco Biscuits on July 9, and Drive-By Truckers with Deer Tick on July 27.

Jazz fans can enjoy the cool tunes of Pink Martini on Aug. 2 and Chris Botti on Aug. 9. The Cape Symphony brings classical music on Aug. 10.